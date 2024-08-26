2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Category leagues

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 09, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

We are in the midst of witnessing something truly special in the NBA. Such is the rise of San Antonio Spurs phenom, Victor Wembanyama.

Wemby had a truly historic rookie year (fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus has more on Wembanyama's unreal achievements here) and many fantasy basketball managers are itching for a chance to draft him.

But how high should you reach for him? Well, if Dan's first batch of category rankings is any indication, the No. 1 pick is the only selection you're guaranteed the chance to select Wembanyama.

Yes, Wemby has supplanted Nikola Jokić in the ranks for the 2024-25 NBA season, but it's not a stretch to see why. Wemby did incredible things for category managers last season, so imagine how he'll perform in just his second season in the NBA.

Check out Dan's full category-league draft rankings below: