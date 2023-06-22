2023 NBA Draft tracker: Red carpet arrivals, pick-by-pick live updates, trade analysis, how to watch, TV channel

Victor Wembanyama, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, walks off the mound after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The 2023 NBA Draft has been synonymous with one player: 7-foot-4 French phenom Victor Wembanyama. And since the NBA Draft Lottery in May, NBA fans have known where Wembanyama (presumably) will play next season, the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs landed the No. 1 pick in the lottery, and while the Charlotte Hornets (No. 2) and Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3) just missed out on a generational talent, there are two more players with high NBA potential. G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama wing Brandon Miller worked out for both franchises in the pre-draft process, and it's still anyone's guess as to who will land where.

That also could portend a lot of movement in this draft, depending on current NBA star's wishes (see: Portland and Damian Lillard) or teams wanting to stash as much talent as possible in this class because the 2024 and 2025 drafts will not be as deep.

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft

What: NBA Draft, two rounds consisting of 58 total picks (two picks were forfeited because of violation of tampering rules)Where: Barclays Center, BrooklynWhen: 8 p.m. ET ThursdayTV: ABC (first round only); ESPN (first and second rounds)

What to know about the 2023 NBA Draft

Top 2023 NBA Draft prospects

C Victor Wembanyama (7-4, 209 pounds, Metropolitans 92 in France)

Wembanyama is the best prospect to hit the NBA since LeBron James and had an impressive showing in his last season in France, playing all the way up to June 15. The 7-foot-4 center led the Mets 92 to their first LNB Pro A Finals appearance, where they were swept by Monaco 3-0. Wembanyama led all players during the regular season in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4) and blocks (3.1) per game and was named the league MVP, becoming the youngest player in league history to earn the top honor.

G Scoot Henderson (6-2, 196 pounds, G League Ignite)

Henderson already has a leg up on almost all the players in this draft class. The 6-2 guard has been playing against NBA talent with NBA rules and spacing the past two seasons in the G League. Henderson has shown how he can play alongside different guards in the backcourt and although his outside shooting still needs some work.

G/F Brandon Miller (6-9, 205 pounds, Alabama)

Miller was one of the best 3-point shooting wings in college basketball and was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year, becoming first player to win both awards since Anthony Davis did it with Kentucky in 2012.

G Amen Thompson (6-7, 202 pounds, Overtime Elite)

Thompson's one of the most athletic guards in the draft, a tenacious defender and makes great reads as a primary ball-handler. His outside shooting needs some development, but with his size and how he projects as an NBA guard, Thompson is the best option at No. 4 after the consensus top three picks.

G Ausar Thompson (6-7, 209 pounds, Overtime Elite)

Ausar is the better shooter out of the Thompson twins and is more comfortable as a perimeter player. Like his brother, he's an excellent defender who can guard multiple positions on the court. He's so dynamic in transition and loves to play above the rim. The most underrated part of his game is how well he cuts off the ball and gets to his spots.

Full 2023 NBA Draft order

First Round

1. San Antonio Spurs2. Charlotte Hornets3. Portland Trail Blazers4. Houston Rockets5. Detroit Pistons6. Orlando Magic7. Indiana Pacers8. Washington Wizards9. Utah Jazz10. Dallas Mavericks11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)12. Oklahoma City Thunder13. Toronto Raptors14. New Orleans Pelicans15. Atlanta Hawks16. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)17. Los Angeles Lakers18. Miami Heat19. Golden State Warriors20. Houston Rockets (from Clippers)21. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix)22. Brooklyn Nets23. Portland Trail Blazers (from New York)24. Sacramento Kings25. Boston Celtics (reported trade with Memphis):26. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland)27. Charlotte Hornets (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)28. Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)29. Denver Nuggets (reported trade with Indiana via Boston)30. Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second Round

31. Detroit Pistons32. Denver Nuggets (reported trade with Indiana via Houston)33. San Antonio Spurs34. Charlotte Hornets (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)35. Washington Wizards (reported trade with Boston via Portland, Atlanta, Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland)36. Orlando Magic37. Denver Nuggets (reported trade via Oklahoma City, Washington and New Orleans)38. Sacramento Kings (from Indiana)39. Charlotte Hornets (from Utah via New York)40. Los Angeles Lakers (reported trade via Indiana Pacers, Dallas, Oklahoma City)41. Charlotte Hornets (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)42. Washington Wizards (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)43. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta)44. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)45. Memphis Grizzlies (from Minnesota)46. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans)47. Indiana Pacers (reported trade with Lakers)48. Los Angeles Clippers49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)50. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)51. Brooklyn Nets52. Phoenix Suns53. Minnesota Timberwolves (from New York via Charlotte)54. Sacramento Kings55. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)56. Memphis Grizzlies— Forfeited pick by Chicago— Forfeited pick by Philadelphia57. Washington Wizards (from Boston via Charlotte)58. Milwaukee Bucks