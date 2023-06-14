2023 Fantasy Football: TE draft rankings

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass while warming up prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Last season gave fantasy football managers something they had been waiting for: A nearly full, healthy season from George Kittle. And the San Francisco 49ers star tight end didn't disappoint, finishing the year as the second highest-scoring fantasy tight end, behind only the otherworldly Travis Kelce.

Kittle started things slow after missing the first two games of the year, prompting fears of another down season. Thankfully, his production increased exponentially for the rest of 2022, and he ended up scoring the most touchdowns (11) of his career.

That seems kind of wild, considering Kittle's been one of the faces of the tight end position for many years now. Here's to hoping Kyle Shanahan doesn't try anything too funky with Kittle in 2023; we want more touchdowns!

We also want more stability out of the position. So, not only are we hoping for more touchdowns and production and health from Kittle, but we hope some new names emerge to help create some depth and consistency at fantasy tight end.

