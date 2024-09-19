Natasha Rothwell says working on 'How to Die Alone'"exponentially" impacted her life

Natasha Rothwell has spent years on the sidelines, but in her new show, How To Die Alone, she's giving main character energy. She says playing the starring character, Melissa, is an experience that has impacted her life "exponentially."

"I feel like I am literally center frame. I am not on the sidelines," she tells ABC Audio. "I am quite shy in real life, and I think a lot of people think that because I played Kelly [on Insecure] that that's who I am in real life."

She continued, "To be in the spotlight in this way, I'm having to level up in a lot of ways. So it's had a huge impact on my life and in the best way. And I think that it's exciting to step into this moment."

"Even though I'm doing it a little trepidatiously," Natasha says, "I feel ready."

How to Die Alone is streaming on Hulu. Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

