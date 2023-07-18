Nas quietly announces new project featuring 50 Cent and producer Hit-Boy

Major news for Nas fans: the iconic rapper revealed Tuesday, July 18, he's dropping new music this Friday.

He took to Instagram with the surprise announcement, revealing the artwork, release date and title for his forthcoming LP, Magic 2.

While no track list accompanied the news, one known collaborator who will appear on the album is fellow New York rapper 50 Cent.

"Yal ain't herd me in minute," 50 wrote on Instagram. "@nas felt like it was time so it's done. Check us out Friday 7.21 MAGIC 2."

Grammy-winning super producer Hit-Boy, whose most recent work includes production credits on Beyoncé's Renaissance and Nas' 2021 LP, Magic, appears to be reprising his production role. He also shared the album release information on social media Tuesday.

Magic 2 serves as the "N.Y. State of Mind" rapper's latest project since King's Disease III, which was released in November 2022.

Magic 2 is expected out Friday, July 21.

