Nas is bringing 'Beat Street' to Broadway

Nas may only need "One Mic," but there will likely be several in the musical stage adaptation of the classic hip-hop film Beat Street.

The rapper will expand and create new material inspired by the soundtrack of the original film, for which Arthur Baker served as co-producer, composer and music producer. Nas teamed with Baker, Richard Fearn and Beat Street associate producer Michael Holman to produce the musical, which they're hoping to bring to Broadway.

"Beat Street wasn't just a film – it spread the revolution of hip-hop culture throughout the country and the world. It left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of young artists and creating new hip-hop fans alike," Nas said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a thrill for me to join the creative team of Beat Street, bringing the raw energy of hip-hop into the fabric of Broadway. It's an honor to breathe new life into this iconic work and celebrate its enduring legacy."

The original Beat Street, released in 1984, follows the journey of a graffiti artist, a DJ and a breakdancer in the South Bronx who are trying to make it in the hip-hop scene. It features music by Harry Belafonte, and appearances by Doug E. Fresh, DJ Kool Herc and Afrika Bambaataa & The Sonic Force and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.