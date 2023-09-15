Nas celebrates 50th birthday with new album, 'Magic 3'

Nas brought in his 50th birthday on September 14 by dropping off his new album, Magic 3.

The 15-track project, home of the song "Never Die" featuring Lil Wayne, is the third and final installment to the Magic series, marking the end of his yearslong run with super producer Hit-Boy.

After dropping off Magic as a Christmas Eve surprise in 2021, the duo released Magic 2, with features from 50 Cent and 21 Savage, this past July.

Nas and Hit-Boy first joined forces in 2020 for their original trilogy, King's Disease, which includes the record that earned Nas his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Prior to Magic 3's release on Thursday night, Nas took to Instagram to remind fans of the end of the partnership, writing in a caption that the journey has "been nothing short of Magical!"

"I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I," he said. "Forever Grateful, Enjoy!!"

The rapper's milestone birthday was honored by celebrity friends and family with posts on social media and messages pouring in from Fabolous, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg and Nas' actress cousin, Yara Shahidi.

"It may be your birthday, but you've given us all reasons to celebrate," Shahidi wrote along with a series of throwback family photos. "Your presence is a present and I'm grateful to have grown up in a world made bigger and better by you."

Magic 3 is available for listening on major streaming platforms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.