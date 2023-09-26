Nas captures star-studded 50th birthday celebration in "Fever" music video

By Jamia Pugh

Nas rung in his 50th birthday in style — and good company. The special celebration is captured in his latest music video for "Fever."

DiddyMary J. BligeFat JoeJadakissN.O.R.E and more hip-hip stars joined Nas for a momentous occasion honoring his milestone birthday and commemorating the release of his latest album, Magic 3. 

The 15-track collection of new songs was produced by Nas' longtime collaborator Hit-Boy, who also appears in the visual for "Fever." Following Magic in 2021 and July's Magic 2Magic 3 marks the final installment and the end of Nas' yearslong run with the Grammy-winning producer.

On his birthday on September 14, celebrity friends and family showed love to Nas by sharing special posts on social media. Messages poured in from FabolousDJ KhaledSnoop Dogg and Nas' actress cousin, Yara Shahidi.

"It may be your birthday, but you've given us all reasons to celebrate," Shahidi wrote on Instagram.

