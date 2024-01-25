NAACP Image Awards: Usher, Victoria Monét, Ayo Edebiri & Colman Domingo lead nominations

NAACP unveiled the nominations for the 55th Image Awards Thursday, naming Usher, Victoria Monét, Ayo Edebiri and Colman Domingo among the top nominees.

Usher, the Super Bowl 58 halftime show performer, received the most nominations in music with six, including Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for "Boyfriend" and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for "Good Good."

Monét follows closely behind with five nods, including recognition for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Female Artist.

Edebiri leads in the television and streaming categories with an Outstanding Supporting Actress in Comedy nomination for The Bear and an Outstanding Guest Performance nod for Abbott Elementary.

Abbott also earns Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph nods in their respective categories, while the show itself is up for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Domingo leads across the motion picture categories with three nominations: one for The Color Purple, one for Rustin and the coveted Entertainer of the Year.

Others up for Entertainer of the Year include Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, Usher and Fantasia Barrino.

Elsewhere among the nominees, Teyana Taylor, Denzel Washington, Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor, Sterling K. Brown, Taraji P. Henson and Issa Rae are up for awards.

Movies out by Netflix (They Cloned Tyrone, Rustin) earned the streamer 55 nominations, while projects by Amazon (American Fiction, Creed III) earned the studio 27 nods.

Voting for the categories is open to the public at NAACPImageAwards.net. The winners will be revealed during the two-hour live special airing Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.