Mya talks comeback singles 'Face to Face' and 'Give It To Me'

Mya has ushered in her new musical era with singles "Face to Face" and "Give It To Me." The songs have different vibes, reflecting the different sides of the R&B star.

“['Face to Face' is] just an extension of the way I write music these days,” she tells ABC Audio of the introspective lead single. “It is a deeper look into who Mya is as a person, which often you hear in interviews but you don't hear musically as a single from me.”

“I've been an entertainer for so long — over 27 years — that, hey, people want to know. And it's a closer look into my thought process, my alignment, my spirituality,” she continues. “'Face to Face' is all about going within, and becoming aligned with your source and your higher self. Or getting there and having that conversation as well with self.”

“Give It To Me,” released in June, has more of an upbeat tempo, one that she says reminds her of the songs she listened to as a child.

“I heard [the beat] through the walls while I was working in a different session at the studio,” Mya recalls, noting she immediately asked who the beat was for. “It didn't belong to anyone until I took it myself. And I wrote the song in 24 hours, recorded it, laid all the vocals down by myself.”

“It was a feeling that called me. And that feeling came from my childhood. And it made me smile,” she added, thinking back to why she was drawn to the beat. “I was dancing through the walls. So I knew that something special will come out of it.”

“Face to Face” and “Give It To Me” are teases of what’s to come on Mya’s upcoming 10th studio album.

