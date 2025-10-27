Mya fills in for Muni Long on Boy is Mine tour

Mya is far from a "Ghetto Supastar," she's a professional one. She proved this to be true Saturday night when she stepped in at the last minute for Muni Long on the Boy is Mine tour.

In an Instagram post reflecting on the night, Mya says she got ready for the show in Chicago "with less than five hours notice, no soundcheck, rehearsal or crew." Then she took the stage and "freestyled a one woman set."

"It was such a pleasure to jump out & support my beautiful, talented sisters on Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine' tour last night & fill in for the incredibly talented Muni Long who we send our prayers & best wishes to for a speedy recovery," Mya captioned her post. "[I] truly appreciate the love received despite any technical issues & imperfections. Love you Chicago!"

She also filled in for Muni at the Sunday show in Kansas City, Missouri, as the singer recovers from pneumonia.

"I truly hate that I won't be able to perform for you," Muni wrote when announcing she'd missing the Chicago and Kansas City dates. "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love being on stage and giving my all."

The Boy is Mine tour continues Thursday in Memphis.

