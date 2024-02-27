Music producer accuses Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual misconduct

Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit with another sexual assault lawsuit, filed by a music producer in New York federal court Monday.

The 73-page claim, brought forth by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, accuses Combs of repeated instances of sexual harassment, including the "unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching" of his private body parts. It also says Jones was made to work in a bathroom while Combs walked around naked and took a shower.

The suit also accuses Combs of the "acquisition, use, and distribution of ecstasy, cocaine" and other drugs, mentions his alleged activity with sex workers and alleges that Combs "used his power, and influence to threaten and intimidate Mr. Jones."

Jones is said to have produced on Combs' The Love Album but was not compensated for his work on the project, the suit says.

A statement from Combs' attorney Shawn Holley, obtained by ABC News, says that "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," the statement continues. "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls."

Monday's lawsuit is the latest of several filed against Combs in recent months. The first, a bombshell suit from R&B singer Cassie, who dated Combs, was settled last year.

Combs has denied the allegations, which he called "sickening" in a December statement.

"Let me be absolutely clear; I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.