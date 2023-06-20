Music notes: Yung Miami, Rihanna, Chlöe, Drake and Gunna

Yung Miami seemingly responded to backlash regarding a lyric in her teased "Put It On Da Floor" remix. "So I said 'h** RAP FOR WHAT? this p**** pay the bills!!!" she tweeted. "Cause y'all always saying I can't rap but I ain't even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT b**** do you see how I'm living??? I ain't never said I was no lyricist either tho lmaooo."

Rihanna is continuing to use her voice to speak up about climate issues. She hopped on Twitter June 20 to ask U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Band President Ajay Banga to join the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in stepping up "for communities hit hardest by climate emergencies." "We need you to make bold commitments to finance & debt reforms," she said.

Chlöe performed at the second annual Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, which aired on CNN and OWN. She honored Tina Turner with her rendition of "What's Love Got to Do with It" and joined Nelly onstage for a performance of "Dilemma," his 2002 hit with Kelly Rowland.

Drake visited Bun B's Trill Burgers in Houston June 19 and documented part of the trip. In a clip shared on his Instagram Story, he said Bun B is "one of my mentors" and Trill Burgers has "the best burger I've ever had, for real."

Fresh off the release of his video for "i was just thinking," Gunna says "idk nomore." The new visual captures him in a padded cell, growing frustrated as time goes on.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.