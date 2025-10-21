Music Notes: Wu-Tang Clan, Kid Cudi, Gunna and more

Wu-Tang Clan had what were being billed as their final performances in the U.S., but now they're taking their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour to Australia. The group is set to perform in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in March. Tickets first become available via a Telstra Plus presale kicking off Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. There will be other presales starting Oct. 29 and a general sale beginning Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. local time.

Jennifer Hudson and Common were born and raised in Chicago, and J-Hud says that's "a huge part of" why their relationship continues to work. "We're just similar souls and spirits. He's such a beautiful person, and I just respect him for just who he is, how he is," she told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi. "He's a blessing. A light. That man is a light."

TikTok has gotten Kid Cudi's "Maui Wowie" onto the Billboard Hot 100. After its resurgence on the social media app, the song has now entered the chart at #71. It originally came out in 2008 as part of his album A Kid Named Kid Cudi.

Gunna will be headlining Rolling Loud Australia as it makes its return for the first time since 2019. He will be performing on both nights of the two-day event, taking place in March in Sydney and Melbourne. The remaining lineup will be announced at a later date. Presale tickets become available Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.

