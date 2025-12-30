Music Notes: Tyler, The Creator, Kehlani and Ja Rule

Marty Supreme is now in theaters, and cast member Tyler, The Creator believes that's exactly where it should be experienced. The rapper, who plays Wally in the film, said that he had "a blast" stepping into something new. "i love jumping head first into something new. not being good not being bad just raw newness," he wrote in an Instagram post. He encouraged fans to see the film on the big screen rather than watching it at home. "dont save this watch for a couch and phone distractions, go outside," he added. And when you do, he advises, "GLUE YOUR EYES OPEN."

Kehlani's song "Folded" has made its way into Janet Jackson's set list. A clip from a recent show shows Janet mashing up the track with her hit "Any Time, Any Place." Kehlani shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it, "THE ONE AND ONLY @janetjackson ... #Folded my taurus legend!"

Ja Rule is stepping into a new chapter as he prepares to become a grandfather. Speaking with People, he said he's "very happy and excited" about the news. His daughter, Brittney Atkins, is expecting her first child — a baby girl. "It's a blessing. I'm very, very happy and excited," Ja shared. "I can't wait to see her." He added, "It's weird, you get older, and then you get back into little people mode. You want a little person around again in the house. All my kids are grown, so it's been a long time, so it's going to be a lot of fun for me and the missus."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.