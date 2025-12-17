Music Notes: Tyler, The Creator, 21 Savage and more

Tyler, The Creator has announced a new collection in honor of his upcoming film, Marty Supreme. The line of the same name features button-up tops, varsity jackets and more, inspired by the 1950s. It will be available on the official Golf Wang site, flagship stores and via the Golf Wang app starting Friday at 8 a.m. PT. The Marty Supreme movie releases on Christmas Day.

21 Savage wants Gunna and Young Thug to reconcile. In a post on X Wednesday, he wrote in part, "fix that s*** yall love each other n****. You knew gunna wasn't no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you. You know he wasn't tryna leave you to hang." Gunna and Young Thug have been on the outs since Gunna took an Alford plea deal in their RICO case, leading Thug to believe he snitched. Still, Thugger's father has been seen supporting Gunna at his sold-out concerts.

Teyana Taylor shined some light on her oldest daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. aka Junie, who turned 10 on Tuesday. Teyana shared some special moments of Junie over the years via a slideshow of pictures and videos on Instagram. "Ten years ago, on a bathroom floor… The world went quiet when you arrived, and in that stillness, everything changed," Teyana wrote. "You carry gentleness and bravery in the same breath. You move through the world with curiosity, kindness, and a light that feels entirely your own. Every single year, I thank Father God, in the name of Jesus, for trusting me with a love this precious…with you."

