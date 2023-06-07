Music notes: Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Janelle﻿ Monáe and more

The commercial for Teyana Taylor's sold-out Jordan 1 collaboration features her daughters as younger versions of herself, who grow into who she is today. With help from fairy godfather DJ Khaled, she goes from doubting her presence at the Sneaker Ball to a confident woman with the perfect outfit. "This is my love letter to Harlem and all of the dreamers around the world," she said.

Cardi B partnered with Knorr for Taste Combos, a menu of delicious and affordable recipes. She says the recipes are quick and easy to make, noting her "picky" daughter, Kulture, happens to love them. Cardi says she likes "to cook everything that's easy," including tacos. Her husband, Offset, is a fan of soul food.

Janelle Monáe took a page from MTV's Spring Break for The Age of Pleasure teaser. In it, fans on PTV (PleasureTV) share how they're preparing for the arrival of The Age of Pleasure.

Thanks to her feature on the #2 song "Karma" by Taylor Swift, Ice Spice now has the most top-five hits on the Hot 100 this year. Her previous top-five tracks include PinkPantheress' "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" and "Princess Diana (Remix)"with Nicki Minaj.



Iggy Azalea thanked fans for her 33rd birthday wishes and let them know she's still healing from a mundane back surgery she underwent last year. "I'm doing everything I can to be 100% better as fast as possible so I can get back to being creative!" she says.

Sexyy Red is dropping an EP titled Hood Hottest Princess on June 9. It features Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, Tay Keith and Sukihana.

