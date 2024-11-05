Music Notes: SZA, Cardi B and Offset and more

SZA is one of the many celebrities urging people to go to the polls on Election Day. "Make sure [you] vote today or [you] can't complain," she wrote on her Instagram Story, noting she voted two weeks ago.

Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst and Doechii all appear on Ab-Soul's upcoming album, Soul Burger. The newly unveiled track list also shows features from Vince Staples, JID, Lupe Fiasco and more. Soul Burger arrives Friday.

Cardi B and Offset were upset after social media users created images of daughter Kulture having sex with Offset. "Y'all take things too f****** far," Cardi said on Twitter Spaces. "That s*** be pissing me the f***off." She believes the photos came after she highlighted son Wave's ability to spell his name on his own. Offset also reacted to the images, writing, "You ppl are disgusting on here with my kids. Inappropriate post wtf do you get from doing that God gone get you!!!"

