Music Notes: Snoop Dogg's 'Last Dance with Mary Jane,' and more

Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty have partnered with Rauw Alejandro and Adam Kluger for a new celebrity horse racing group, Run Fast Racing, bringing their star power to the world of horse racing. "I'm excited to have some fun with this," Lil Wayne says in a statement, per People. Yachty adds, "I've been excited since the minute Adam pitched me this idea a year and a half ago. It's been great to see everyone come together to embrace it. I'm ready to have some fun and get involved as much as I can in the sport."

Snoop Dogg celebrated 4/20 with the release of the "Last Dance with Mary Jane" music video featuring Tom Petty and Jelly Roll, which samples Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Mary Jane's Last Dance." Directed by Dave Meyers, the clip pays tribute to Snoop's relationship with "mary jane." Dr. Dre, Jelly, Tom, Tupac Shakur, Bob Marley, Redman, Method Man, B-Real, and Wiz Khalifa make appearances in the video. Snoop also released merch and a vinyl for the 4/20 holiday.

d4vd is bringing a deeply live immersive event to fans via his Withered 2025 World Tour, which will support his debut album Withered, set to arrive on Friday. The tour will run from Aug. 5 to Nov. 4, hitting LA, Houston, Atlanta, New York and international cities including Amsterdam, Manchester, London and Paris. A presale starts Wednesday, followed by the general sale taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

