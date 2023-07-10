Music notes: Snoop Dogg, Drake, Jack Harlow and more

Snoop Dogg kicked off his High School Reunion Tour with Too Short, Warren G, Berner, special guest DJ Drama and more at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver last week. Snoop shared the stage with Wiz Khalifa for a special performance of "We Dem Boys." The hip-hop icon performed hits "Gin and Juice" and "Who Am I" from his debut album, Doggystyle, which dropped 30 years ago.

Drake confirmed a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj is in the works. During the Detroit stop of his It's All a Blur Tour, he told fans to expect a new song from the Young Money duo on his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs. "Me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her," he said.

Jack Harlow is what's poppin'. The rap star is the latest to have a wax figure created in his honor at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas. The "First Class" rapper celebrated the new figure over the weekend with close family and friends. He took to Instagram to share the news with an image of himself alongside the statue.

ESPN announced the lineup of performers and presenters for the 2023 ESPYS. Lil Wayne will open the show, followed by a performance by H.E.R. Among those presenting are Damar Hamlin, Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese and Mike Tyson. The ESPY Awards, which bring together top celebrities from sports and entertainment to recognize the past year in sports, air live Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

