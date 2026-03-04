Music Notes: RZA, Lil Yachty and Eric Bellinger

RZA will attend Beyond Chicago, a four-day all-genre film festival showcasing 30 features of "all-killer-no-filler cinematic chaos and carnage," according to a press release. He'll be bringing along his film One Spoon of Chocolate and will present a special 35mm screening of The Kid with the Golden Arm. Beyond Chicago will take place April 2-5 at the historic Music Box Theatre.

Lil Yachty and Coach K have expanded the Yacht Water brand with the newly added Piña Yacht Water, made with reposado tequila, fresh pineapple juice and a touch of sea salt. “Piña brings a whole new energy to Yacht Water,” Yachty said in a statement.

Eric Bellinger has announced a minitour where he will perform at City Winery locations in various cities. An Intimate Night with Eric Bellinger Live kicks off with April 29 in Boston and wraps with a two-night stand in Atlanta May 17 and 18. Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chicago, St. Louis and Nashville are also on the schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday.

