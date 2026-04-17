Music Notes: Rihanna, Anderson .Paak and more

Rihanna chimed into the comments section of a post suggesting she and partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their fourth child. She wrote, "Is the baby in the womb with us?" She is the mother of Rocki Irish, RZA Athelston, Riot Rose Mayers.

Momo Boyd shared the visual for her song "Oops" from her debut EP Miss Michigan. "I wanted to create something fun and exciting and present myself in a way that feels familiar yet fresh," she said in a statement. "I've always loved the timeless beauty of women from classic TV and movie roles like Hilary Banks, Moesha, Fran Fine and pretty much any character Halle Berry has played. So much like most of my imagery thus far, this is my interpretation of an era of beauty and glamour that I admire immensely."

Anderson .Paak has teamed with World ID for a Concert Kit designed to give artists control over ticketing by reserving access for verified humans. Fans attempting to the purchase tickets must verify their identity before gaining access. His alter ego DJ Pee .Wee is set to perform for 1,000 verified fans at the inaugural Humans Only Concert in San Francisco on Friday.

Another Kanye West show will no longer take place following his canceled gig at Wireless Festival. Adam Strzyzewski, the director of Silesian Stadium in Poland, where Ye was supposed to perform on June 19, shared the news on Facebook. As translated by Reuters, the post says, "We would like to inform you that the Ye (Kanye West) concert planned for 19 June 2026 ​at the... Slaski stadium will not take place due to ​formal and legal reasons." This follows the announcement of Ye's postponed show in France.

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