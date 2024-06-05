Music notes: "Not Like Us" makes it to Janet's stage, Ice Spice's upcoming tour and more

- Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has become a favorite for singers and meteorologists alike. While kicking off another leg of her Together Again Tour Tuesday, Janet Jackson danced to a mix of the song and her own track "Nasty."

A meteorologist also managed to sneak the song into his weather report for Houston's CW39 broadcast, with Adam Krueger, rapping, "Let's say you want to travel somewhere cooler. How many opps you got? If you wanna pass on this heat like John Stockton, you can go into the Northwest where there's 60s and 70s for highs today. So again, we got temperatures in the 90s, but it's going to feel hotter for several days. Wop, wop, wop, wop!"

"This is not a major cold front," he continued. "In fact, the general rule this time of year if it's June and we're talking about a cold front, it's probably a minor." Krueger made it clear he's not taking sides in the feud.

- The fun on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's Hot Girl Summer Tour extends beyond the stage. Clips surfaced of the girls turning up backstage with Flo Milli and Latto. Latto and Glo faced off in a dance competition, and all the women attempted to play some games. Some of the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta even showed up, according to Meg's Instagram post.

- Ice Spice's album release date is not her only announcement of the day. She also shared she's going on tour. The trek starts on Independence Day and runs through Aug. 31, with appearances at the Roskilde, Open'er, Dour and Rolling Loud Europe festivals. RiotUSA will provide the sounds, and Cash Cobain will be a supporting act.

