Music notes: Nicki Minaj celebrates bestselling tour to date, Gunna's “more mature" album and more

Nicki Minaj is grateful for the fans who have helped her upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour outsell her previous treks. Alongside a screenshot of a Live Nation press release announcing the tour "is now her best-selling tour to date with more than 25 sold-out arena shows in just days of presale," she wrote, "This happened within days of presale. Now we are 10 days away. So grateful. SOOOOO grateful & honored to have you in #GagCITY."

After releasing his single "Bittersweet" Friday, Gunna revealed there's a project in the making that he describes as special and more mature. "It's not expected, and it's needed," he told GQ. "It's like something that the world don't know they need yet."

Luther Vandross' first two albums, Luther and This Close to You, will be rereleased in April and June, respectively, becoming commercially available for the first time in over four decades. They can now be preordered on vinyl, CD and digital, among other configurations. Also available for preorder are exclusive bundles with newly designed merch.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.