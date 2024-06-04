Music notes: Metro Boomin pays tribute to late mom, PND announces European leg of tour and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

It's been two years since Metro Boomin lost his mother in an apparent murder-suicide, and he's paying tribute to her in a heartfelt note. "Today makes two years since your physical being has left us," Metro wrote alongside some images of his mom. "But I get on my knees and pray every morning that your spirit fills and surrounds my brothers and sisters and I more and more each day. I love and miss you more than could ever be explained or comprehended."

After learning Red Lobster closed a few of its locations and filed for bankruptcy, Flavor Flav is doing his part to ensure it stays afloat. The Public Enemy hype man recently took his family to the restaurant and ordered the whole menu. "Ya boy said he wuz gonna do everything to help Red Lobster and save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits,,, ordered the whole menu," he wrote on a photo of his table, filled with popcorn shrimp, Cheddar Bay Biscuits, fish and chips, and more.

PartyNextDoor's European fans have a new set of dates to look forward to, as the European leg of his Sorry I'm Outside Tour was announced. It starts Oct. 2 in Glasgow and wraps Oct. 30 in Paris, also making stops in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Tickets are available at partyomo.com/.

Khalid has new music dropping on Friday. He shared the artwork and a snippet of "Adore U" on his social media.

