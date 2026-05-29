Music Notes: Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani and more

Megan Thee Stallion debuted the latest drop from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line Thursday during the 2026 Paraiso Miami Swim Week. She closed the show in a brown-and-white swirl-patterned one-piece, which she wore with a sleek high ponytail.

Days after celebrating his Sept. 14 birthday, Nas will perform at Riot Fest 2026. Slick Rick and Afroman are also on the lineup for the show, which is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-20 at Douglass Park in Chicago. Tickets are currently on sale.

Kehlani isn't only touring North America: She's also performing in Europe and the U.K. She's added seven shows to her schedule, with dates now set in Berlin, Brussels, Paris, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, London and Manchester. An artist presale starts Monday, with general ticket sales beginning Wednesday at kehlaniworldtour.com.

Ye has an upcoming show at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium which organizers believe could set records. According to Variety, ILS Vision is organizing the event along with TemaCC. ILS Vision founder Erdem Karahan told Turkish media that 75,000 have been sold so far. "If we reach 99,000 [people in the audience], Istanbul will have broken the world record for the largest single concert," Karahan said, according to Variety. Ye is also set to perform in the Netherlands, Italy and the Czech Republic.

A Different World has received a Netflix release date. The series debuts to the streamer on Sept. 24. It stars Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley and Dwayne. A new generation joins her at Hillman College for this show that's "set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU," according to its official description.

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