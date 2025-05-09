Music Notes: Mariah Carey, Kid Cudi, Coco Jones and more

Mariah Carey is continuing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi. She posted a carousel of throwback photos from the era on her Instagram Friday, writing, "Reliving the splendor of The Emancipation of Mimi with a few more of my favorite moments! #Mimi20."

Kid Cudi rapped his new single "Neverland" as the first artist on Snapchat's new Under the Ghost performance series. "Performing 'Neverland' for the first time is a big moment for me. This song kicks off a whole new chapter in my sound and my story," he says. "Feels right to link up with Snapchat and give fans something special, straight from me to you." The performance will be available to watch on @TeamSnapchat, @SnapCreators and Kid Cudi's Snapchat account.

Coco Jones kicked off her Why Not More tour, and her mother was overjoyed by her performance. "It was the greatest concert I've ever been to in my life!" Mama Jones screamed in a clip shared to Coco's Instagram. "From beginning to end, it had me captivated. I couldn't leave. It was amazing! Your vocals were great, you looked fabulous, the clouds behind you, the dancers… It was PERFECT!"

DJ Khaled is the face of the newly launched collaboration between Snipes and MCM. They're hosting an event in honor of the celebration at the We The Best and SNIPES store in South Beach. Items included in the limited-edition capsule are zip-up hoodies, joggers, backpacks, belt bags and bomber jackets. They are available via select SNIPES and MCM stores and their official online shops.

