Music notes: Lizzo's gap year, Fantasia's reimagining and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Lizzo is on vacation in Bali, and she doesn't seem to have plans for returning to work anytime soon. She wrote on Instagram, "I'm taking a gap year & protecting my peace." Country music superstar Jelly Roll, of all people, wrote in the comments, "Protect your peace above everything else . Love you."

Twenty years ago, Fantasia Barrino won the third season of American Idol. During her time on the show, one of her most memorable performances was her rendition of "Summertime," from the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess by George Gershwin. Now she's paying tribute to that moment by recording a new version of the song with music director and producer Adam Blackstone; it'll be out Friday.

At the 2024 Battle of the Bands, held Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Muni Long was the special guest of the Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats. She joined the band for a rendition of her 2023 hit "Made for Me." You can watch multiple videos documenting the performance on Muni's Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

