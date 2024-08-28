Music notes: Kendrick makes Spotify's Songs of Summer list, and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Spotify has officially crowned its 2024 Songs of Summer, and Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" made the list in the top five. Also included on Spotify's Songs of Summer playlist are Tinashe's "Nasty" and Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby."

Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia is teaming up with Alicia Keys for a reimagined version of Kings of Tomorrow's "Finally." Swedish House Mafia has been playing the song at their live sets, and it's officially coming out Friday.

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh have released performance videos for "Back That Azz Up" and "Party" as part of Vevo's Ctrl series. Their videos follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!