Music Notes: Jim Jones, Jeezy and more

Jim Jones has a new album on the way. The Landlord is scheduled to arrive on June 12, and it features his new song "In the Car" with Kodie Shane and Yung Bleu.

After playing two sold-out shows at LA's SoFi Stadium in April, Ye's next U.S. show is in Tampa on June 26. Fans must register for access to ticket sales, but a few people will be going to the concert for free. "A FEW LUCKY PRE-REGISTRANTS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE FREE TICKETS," Ye's website says.

Megan Thee Stallion and Solange Knowles spent some together on the beach. Solange posted some photos from their date on Instagram with the caption, "may thee light shine upon all h-town legends forever more." Solange explained in the comments that she intentionally "moved right near hiking trails, rivers, and the sea so I can actively make nature and exercise as apart of my wellness." She added, "I wrote this long a** paragraph to jusss encourage all my beautiful black and brown people to occupy this land. i loveee seeing us on the trails and experiencing all the ways to witness all of gods glory."

Jeezy surprised the crowd at his Legend of the Snowman residency with some unannounced guests. He was joined by Fabolous, Bun and Usher, who later recapped the moment on Instagram. "When U have history like we do, U always gotta show up… Nothing but love for my brother Jeezy. We brought The A to Vegas," he captioned a post featuring photos from Sunday night.

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