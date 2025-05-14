Music Notes: JID, Busta Rhymes and André 3000

JID has dropped the visual for "WRK" off his upcoming project, God Does Like Ugly. Like the trailer, it's inspired by The Warriors and Mad Max, capturing a post-apocalyptic Atlanta, where artifacts and music equipment are taken from indigenous people and set ablaze before they retaliate. The clip ends with a boy making his way through musical artifacts from JID's The Never Story and Young Scooter's "Stars & Stripes Bandana."

On Monday Busta Rhymes saw Cardi B at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. He posted a photo of them on Instagram and shared his desire to collab with her. "SALUTE TO THE ONE OF THE BIGGEST QUEENS OF THE CULTURE @iamcardib WHAT IF ME & CARDI COOKED UP??!! I GOT YOU QUEEN, LET ME KNOW WHEN YOU READY QUEEN!!" he wrote.

André 3000 recently received an Honorary Doctorate from the Berklee College of Music and admitted during his commencement speech he experienced some imposter syndrome when he received the news. "What could I possibly say to these musically advanced individuals as they're about to go out into the world? What can I offer them, you know, me being a rapper?" He said his first "instruments" were drum machines and samplers, noting he didn't pick up "real" instruments until later in his career.

