Music Notes: GloRilla, Beyoncé and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

GloRilla has released the new music video for her song "Special." The clip features Glo portraying champion athletes as she implores someone, "Tell me I'm special." She released the single on Friday, along with another song called "March," which got its own Drumline-inspired video.

Beyoncé is among the artists landing on Pollstar's new list of the 25 most popular touring artists of the millennium. She comes in at #13 on the ranking with just under 12 million tickets sold. The list is based on worldwide ticket sales from 2001 to 2025.

Cardi B's got some new piercings. Her piercer, Robbie of NYC Piercing, posted an Instagram video showing off her new bling. "Fresh back dermal implants, and surface neck, nape piercing for @iamcardib, loving the vibe!" he wrote.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!