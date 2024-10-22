Music Notes: Eminem, Missy Elliott and more

Eminem will spend his Tuesday night supporting Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. The Wall Street Journal reports he'll introduce former President Barack Obama at a rally taking place in his hometown of Detroit and will share his thoughts on the election.

Missy Elliott says she's "HUMBLY GRATEFUL" after receiving the National Medal of Arts at the White House on Monday. "Crying Tears of JOY! Thinking of the days I wasn't so strong but through FAITH & PRAYER I kept going," she wrote. She then shouted out Queen Latifah, who also received the honor. "BiG CONGRATS to my sis @IAMQUEENLATIFAH who deserve all the bouquets she also was honored today! Thank you for kicking down doors QUEEN for me & those after you," she wrote in another post.

Toosii has released a music video for "I Do" with Muni Long. The clip features cameos from Trevor Jackson and comedian/actor Malik Bazille. The video is now available to watch on YouTube; the song appears on Toosii's newly released album, Jaded.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.