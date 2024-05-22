Music Notes: Eminem discusses piracy, Don Toliver's new album and more

Don Toliver is coming out with a new album on June 14. Titled Hardstone Psycho, it will feature the just-released single "Attitude" with Cash Cobain and Charlie Wilson. Don poses on the album's cover art, back to the camera, wearing leather Balenciaga pants and a jacket that says the album's title on the back. He's standing next to a motorcycle with a flag in hand.

Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album is not the only thing he's working on. He's teamed with LeBron James for a project titled How Music Got Free, which discusses the music piracy of the late 1990s and early 2000s. "When Napster first came about, I didn't understand the internet yet. I thought Yahoo was a person," Em says in the trailer. 50 Cent, Timbaland, Rhymefest and executive Steve Stoute also shared their thoughts on getting free access to music back then. The doc comes out June 11.

Sexyy Red is set to make an appearance on WWE NXT. "I can't wait to go to NXT next week yall I might RKO somebody @WWE #nxt," she wrote on the social platform X, in reference to one of Randy Orton's moves. WWE later confirmed Sexyy will be at the show.

Normani has released "Dopamine (First Dose)," a teaser to her highly anticipated album, Dopamine, due out June 14. "Hello hotline 1:59? Here to satisfy your deepest, darkest, wildest desires. No rules, no restrictions, just straight dopamine," she says in the clip after answering her phone. Her and Gunna's "1:59" plays as she's seen dancing on a love interest, and she previews her upcoming "Candy Paint" single. Normani's album can be found at wheresthedamnalbum.com .

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.