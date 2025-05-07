Music Notes: DDG, Montell Jordan, Ciara + Rihanna

DDG thinks his process of recording an album live on Twitch will change the music industry. "The music industry getting boring, I had to spice it up," he told TMZ. "I don't really like how mysterious the music industry is, for real. I feel like it's better when artists connect closer with the fans so they can feel like they're more of a part of the process rather than just being surprised." He also said he's good despite telling fans he would "go broke ASAP" if he stopped working. He added he's looking into more acting roles.

Montell Jordan says it was a "wild surprise" to hear Drake sampling his song "Daddy's Home" on "Papi's Home." "The content in the song, with the language and stuff like that, is stuff that's not on brand for me, but it's on brand for him," Jordan told the We Sound Crazy podcast. He also said the song helped him pay off his debt to Def Jam. "It advanced the publishing of the original song more which allowed me to recoup faster," he said. "After Certified Lover Boy dropped, my recoupment of my publishing and royalties finally recouped after [29] years."

Ciara and Rihanna have come a long way since 2011, when Ciara's story about an unpleasant run-in with Rih led to a Twitter argument between the two. After the two posed together at the Met Gala, Ciara spoke to Sherri Shepherd about the interaction, noting, "It was so sweet running into her. I just have to shout her out because I'm so proud of her."

