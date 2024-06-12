Music Notes: Cardi B wants to drop a new song, Eminem's new milestone and more

-- Cardi B may just release some new music. In an Instagram Live Wednesday, she said she desires to drop a new song, but her team is against it.

"I want to drop a little song. I want to drop something on Thursday, but [my team], they're telling me not to drop it. Should I drop it? Should I leak it? I don't know," she said, per RapUp.com. "It's very mean. Very, very mean." This song would follow BIA's "Sue Meee?" song, on which Cardi is targeted.

- Tinashe is taking her new single, "Nasty," to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage on Wednesday. "Let's Get Nasty," she shared on Instagram. The performance comes as the single entered the Hot 100, becoming her first solo entry on the chart.

-- Rick Ross fans have noticed he changed the artwork to his Drake diss, "Champagne Moments." It was initially a black-and-white yearbook photo of a white man who looks like Drizzy, but now it's a cartoon photo of him with blond hair, glasses, a blazer, button-up shirt and a bow tie.

-- Footage surfaced of a fight that broke out at Gunna's sold-out show in Atlanta's State Farm Arena. It mainly captures two women near the front row, fighting each other, with many trying to hold them back. The fight seemingly went down before Gunna's performance.

-- The video for Eminem's 2005 hit "When I'm Gone" now has 1 billion views on YouTube, marking his seventh visual to reach that milestone, according to Billboard. His other videos in the Billion Views Club are "Mockingbird," "Love the Way You Lie," "Without Me," "Not Afraid," "Rap God" and "Smack That" by Akon.

