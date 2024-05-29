Music Notes: Cardi B-assisted "Wanna Be (Remix)" and new Kehlani single coming Friday

-- Just as teased, the remix to Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be" is on the way. Announced during the NY stop of their Hot Girl Summer tour, the track featuring Cardi B will be out on Friday.

-- Snoop Dogg's Arizona Bowl will air on The CW on December 28, featuring teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference. It will be the "first bowl ... to offer NIL money to student-athletes," he shares in a video posted online. Per Deadline, he adds that The CW is "the perfect place for fans to catch our bowl" because it's "in almost every home in America."

-- Kehlani is dropping her "favorite song," a track titled "Next 2 U," on Friday. She teamed with Palestinian artist Mjalli for accompanying merch, with proceeds going to Palestinian, Congolese and Sudanese families. Palestine-based Nol Collective will print and ship the merch, while Operation Olive Branch, which Kehlani says has "been doing incredible direct action work getting families out of Gaza, rebuilding homes of those who want to stay," will distribute the items. "Next 2 U" follows Kehlani's current single, "After Hours."

