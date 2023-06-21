Music notes: Cardi B, Pharrell, Jay-Z and more

Cardi B shared a fun fact about the single that catapulted her into mainstream fame. "I spend ten thousand dollars on the 'Bodak yellow' music video," she tweeted Tuesday.

Nia Long is releasing a memoir with 13A, an imprint of Gallery Books. In a statement, she says readers will find "truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with 90s nostalgia."

While congratulating Pharrell for his Louis Vuitton debut, Swizz Beatz called him the "Louis Vuitton don" — but was quickly corrected. "Nah nah nah nah," Pharrell said in a clip shared on Swizz's Instagram. "Louis Vuitton Don is the one, great Kanye West. Period. That's the Louis Vuitton Don. I'm the pupil king, I'm forever the student."

Jay-Z performed at Pharrell's debut and initially wanted some crowd participation, asking fans to clap on beat to his song "F***withmeyouknowigotit." When he realized they weren't in sync with the beat, he said, "Forget the clap" and proceeded with the performance.

Young Nudy and 21 Savage released the music video for their collab "Peaches & Eggplants," which finds them rapping as several women twerk and have fun in the park.

Monica is taking her talents to Apple Music, where she'll launch her Mo Talk Radio show. Airing June 24 at 3 p.m. PT, the show will feature interviews, songs from the '90s and 2000s and more. She says it's "an outlet for artists, entertainers, musicians, politicians, athletes, and others to share their story, their way." Her first guest will be Shaquille O'Neal.

