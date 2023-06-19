Music notes: Cardi B, Metro Boomin, XXXTentacion and more

XXXTentacion has a new song out titled "I'm Not Human," which features Lil Uzi Vert. The track, initially released on Soundcloud, became available on DSPs Sunday, June 18, which marked five years since his tragic passing.

A few rappers are teasing music, among them Lil' Kim, Yung Miami and Kid Cudi. Kim shared a clip to an unreleased song that she had "in tha tuck," and Cudi took to his Instagram Story to share a snippet of a song produced by BNYX. As for Miami, she hopped on the beat to "Put It on Da Floor" by Latto, who performed the remix during Cardi B's set at the 2023 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash ATL.

Pusha T and his brother No Malice reunited for a Clipse performance at Chicago's Hyde Park Summerfest. FakeShoreDrive's Andrew Barber said they turned the venue into "Pyrex Park — complete with a snow globe on stage" and "performed the majority of the 'Hell Hath No Fury' album."

Q-Tip was in search of a woman he met while attending a Prince concert in high school. "There was a girl i went to HS with," he tweeted. "PAMELA SWEAT we went to the PRINCE concert in 9th grade. @ MSG Pam if you're out there id love to know u r well i think of u often." Fans appeared to find an updated photo of her, under which Q-Tip commented, "Pam!"

Despite reports, Metro Boomin says he "never called me and Future album 'the ultimate album.'" "I was asked what would an ultimate sound like if I were to make one and I said like the one me and Future doing," he explained. "This is why I don't really do press or interviews often.. we just let the work speak."

