Music Notes: 50 Cent and Nelly, Lil Baby and more

Sports Illustrated is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with SI Beyond the Pitch, an event series taking place this summer across four host cities for the World Cup. The lineup includes performances from 50 Cent, Nelly, Diplo, Gordo and The Chainsmokers, with more performers expected to be announced. Nelly will headline the Los Angeles event at Hollywood Palladium on June 12, while 50 will close out the series on July 18 at NY's Cipriana Wall Street with Diplo. Gordo is set to perform in Dallas on June 20, followed by The Chainsmokers in Miami on June 26.

Lil Baby hosted a Mother's Day celebration in Atlanta honoring the original “Mrs. Trendsetters," inspired by the title of his current single. During the event, children created custom bouquets and handwritten cards for their mothers, posed for photos on the red carpet and received keepsakes to commemorate the occasion. “To me, mothers are the original Mrs. Trendsetters,” Lil Baby says in a statement. “Being raised by a single mom, I know first-hand how hard women work to make it happen for their kids, so this was just a small way for them to show their moms some appreciation.”

Victoria Monét has dropped a live rendition of her song "Let Me." Directed by Kanya Iwana, the performance features Victoria singing in an intimate studio setting, accompanied by a live band and orchestra. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

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