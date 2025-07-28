Muni Long says she's 'super honored' to be part of Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour

Muni Long is "super honored" to be joining Brandy and Monica on their upcoming Boy Is Mine Tour. Speaking to People, she shares she never would have believed she'd be given such an opportunity.

"If you told me [when I was younger] that I would be opening for Brandy and Monica, I would have been like, 'Shut up. You're a liar,'" she said.

She notes she's known the girls since her songwriting days but is "super excited" to be traveling with them around the world.

"See, a lot of people don't know, but I've been writing songs for 15 years, so I know all the girls," Muni said, also referring to fellow opening act Kelly Rowland. "We know each other. I'm just super honored."

After taking the stage, Muni says that her plan is to sit back and enjoy the show like the fan she truly is.

"I'm gonna be in the audience just like everybody else. I'm gonna get off stage, I'm gonna put my sweats on, and I'm coming back to watch," she tells People.

The Boy Is Mine Tour kicks off in Cincinnati on Oct. 16 and wraps on Dec. 7 in Houston. 2025 American Idol winner Jamal Roberts has also been tapped as an opener for the show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.