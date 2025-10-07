MTV to air Alicia Keys' 'Unplugged' performance in honor of 20th anniversary

The 20th anniversary celebration of Alicia Keys' Unplugged continues.

MTV has announced they will replay the performance on air through Sunday across MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Classic in the U.S., as well as several international channels. Excerpts from the concert event will also be included in this week's "Fresh Out" playlist, with graphics encouraging people to watch the entire Unplugged episode on Paramount+.

MTV's Unplugged announcement is Alicia's latest act celebrating 20 years of the album. She previously performed songs from the album at Broadway's Shubert Theater and at Jungle City Studios in New York City. She also released Unplugged 20th Anniversary, a 2-LP black vinyl edition of the album featuring live footage of the original 2005 concert.

It marked Alicia's first-ever live recording and the first by a female artist to top the Billboard 200.

An album featuring live songs from her set was released in October of that year and was nominated for the best R&B Grammy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.