Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Greensboro.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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Discovery Channel Documentary Series, Historical Recreations

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jefferson Davis (lead, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'I Need You To Hear Me, But I Can't Speak'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Loretta (lead, female, 57-79)

--- Hajr (lead, female, 30-42)

--- Sana (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Invaders'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Brian (lead, male, 30-55)

--- Man In Black (supporting, male, 40-70)

--- Chelsea (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'We Are'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Malik Carter (lead, male, 20-29)

--- Rafael Morales (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Lucia Reyes (lead, female, 20-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Threshold,' Stand-In

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matthew (lead, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Inspirational Drama

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Mary (supporting, female, 18-22)

--- Raymond (supporting, male, 22-27)

--- Young Andrea (supporting, female, 21-34)

- Roles pay up to: $2,472

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Digital Dust on Analog Memories'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Cohen (lead, male, 65-70)

--- Officer Knox (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.