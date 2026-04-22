Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Uncanny Valley High'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Pagans,' Role of Alice, Female Lead 12-13 Years Old, Open Ethnicity

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, female, 10-14)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Dpongvit // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Funny You Should Ask'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Contestants (real people, 21-45)

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'I Dream of Pizza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Roberto (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Miles (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $17,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Little Falls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Military Types (background / extra, 23-55)

--- General Background (background / extra, 23+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, PA; Camden, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cupertino'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tech Bros in Silicon Valley at Nightclub and Attractive Females at Nightclub avail Thursday 4/23 (background / extra, 18-45)

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Totowa, NJ; Paterson, NJ; Clifton, NJ; Woodland Park, NJ

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'A Dangerous Man's Love'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Chloe Hayes (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Damon Kane (lead, male, 26-30)

- Roles pay up to: CA$2,500

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Ain't Love A Science'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Bonnie (day player, female, 24-30)

--- Tyler (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Mr. Kingsley (day player, male, 40-65)

- Roles pay up to: $252

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Lone Sniper The Hobo, The Hero'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Mohammed Hassan (day player, male, 40-60)

--- Journalist 1 (day player, all genders, 20-40)

--- Soldier (day player, male, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Scott Kress Needs a Man' Dating Show

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Single Bachelor (Queer) (real people, male, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'A Report on Elevated Conditions'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Environmental Lawyer / On-Camera Expert (supporting, 30+)

--- Kevin (supporting, male, 40-70)

--- Alexis (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: The Bronx, NY

- Learn more about the documentary here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'GS' A24 CHINATOWN SERIES

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asian College Kids (lead, 23-35)

--- Golfer (lead, male, 23-55)

--- BG TO PORTRAY ASIAN BODYGUARD - FILMING MULTIPLE DAYS APRIL/MAY (lead, male, 25-55)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Whitechapel'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Edmund Reid (lead, male, 35-60)

--- Donald Swanson (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Dr. Thomas Bond (supporting, male, 24-40)

- Roles pay up to: $12,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.