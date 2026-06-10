Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Springfield, Massachusetts.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Savannah

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Savannah, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Squeal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lola (lead, female, 14-18)

--- Cara (lead, female, 14-18)

--- Bradley (supporting, male, 18-20)

- Casting locations: Savannah

- Learn more about the short film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Silip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Housemate (real people, female, 21-35)

--- Housemate (lead, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.