Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Christmas Decorating Competition Show
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Homeowner Team - Christmas Decorating Competition (real people, all genders, 5+)
--- Know an Atlanta Homeowner Who Loves Christmas? (real people, all genders, 14+)
- Roles pay up to: $500
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
Sourwood
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Neil Morgan (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Sawyer Morgan (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Tom Hargrove (supporting, 30-50)
- Roles pay up to: $3,500
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Searching For Bae'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Jalyn (lead, female, 25-35)
--- Mason (supporting, male, 7-9)
--- Marcus Brooks (lead, male, 30-39)
- Roles pay up to: $1,245
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
DIVINE COLORS - NATIONWIDE SEARCH
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- HATCHELL PRICE (lead, male, 21-29)
--- FRANNY PRICE (lead, female, 21-29)
--- MICKEY PRICE (lead, male, 21-29)
- Roles pay up to: $1,000
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
THE COST OF BEING A HUSTLER : BRYCEHARDY107 (SHORT FILM)
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Marcus (best friend) (lead, male, 18-23)
--- Catherina (girlfriend) (lead, female, 18-21)
--- Diamond (drug dealer/stripper) (lead, female, 18-26)
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the short film here
'Happy Wife, Happy Life,' Horror Short
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Husband (lead, male, 22-36)
--- Wife (lead, female, 22-36)
- Roles pay up to: $100
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the short film here
'Takeshi'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Xavier (lead, male, 8-14)
--- Zora (lead, female, 8-14)
--- Lizzie (lead, female, 12-15)
- Roles pay up to: $100
- Casting locations: Atlanta
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Storm' Working Title
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)
--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)
--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)
- Roles pay up to: $2,500
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)
--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)
- Roles pay up to: $8,436
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Storm' Working Title
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)
--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)
--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)
- Roles pay up to: $2,500
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
High-Impact Vertical Drama Series
- Project type: vertical series
- Roles:
--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)
--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)
- Roles pay up to: $6,400
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the vertical series here
'The Storm' Working Title
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)
--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)
--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)
- Roles pay up to: $2,500
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'The Storm' Working Title
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)
--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)
--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)
- Roles pay up to: $2,500
- Casting: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.