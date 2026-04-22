Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Rochester.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Athens

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Athens, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The Players Playbook'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, 22-28)

--- Seth (lead, male, 22-28)

--- Claire (supporting, female, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'From Heaven'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Deirdre (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Brenda (lead, female, 60-70)

--- Man, 70s, Multiple Roles (supporting, male, 65-80)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Operation Hummus'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Goth Kid(s) (background / extra, 18-24)

--- "Mediterranean Food" Shop Clientele (background / extra, 18-60)

--- Food Shop Owner(s) (background / extra, 30-50)

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Red Eye'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Jonathan (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Angela (supporting, female, 18-40)

- Casting locations: Athens

- Learn more about the student film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

--- Tony (lead, male, 21-48)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'M.A.D.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Damien (supporting, male, 20-29)

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Chris (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The King's Daughter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 26-32)

--- Chris (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Hull (lead, male, 55-65)

- Roles pay up to: $3,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.