Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Boston.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Christmas Decorating Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Homeowner Team - Christmas Decorating Competition (real people, all genders, 5+)

--- Know an Atlanta Homeowner Who Loves Christmas? (real people, all genders, 14+)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

guruXOX // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Hourglass'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Timón (lead, male, 20-40)

--- Security Guard (supporting, male, 25-50)

--- Extra (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Searching For Bae'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jalyn (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Mason (supporting, male, 7-9)

--- Marcus Brooks (lead, male, 30-39)

- Roles pay up to: $1,743

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The British Are Coming'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- British Director (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the vertical series here

muratart // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Time of Our Lives'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tasha (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Ivy (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Madison (lead, female, 21-28)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Fix'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Troy (lead, male, 18+)

--- Troy (real people, male, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Horror Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marley (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Leonard (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Khalil (lead, male, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $1,400

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Look Inside'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Monroe (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Julian Jones (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Mason Colloway (lead, male, 17-30)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.