Movies and TV shows casting in Savannah

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Savannah, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Taste of Blood'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Vivian (lead, female, 18-30)
--- Mark (lead, male, 18-30)
--- Count Caspien (supporting, male, 40-60)
- Average hourly rate: $156
- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia
- Learn more about the short film here

'Booze Hound'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Andy (lead, male, 35-60)
--- Elaine (lead, female, 35-60)
- Average hourly rate: $21
- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia
- Learn more about the short film here

'Masters of the Hunt'

- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Annie (lead, female, 18-30)
--- Elu (lead, female, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $41
- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia
- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
--- Max (lead, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)
--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here

'For Sentimental Reasons'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Clarence "Clay" Clermont (lead, male, 25-40)
--- Gabrielle "Gabi" Wright (lead, female, 25-39)
--- Lisa Clermont (day player, female, 25-40)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Jacksonville, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here

'The Damned Thing'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- William Harker (supporting, male, 25-35)
--- The Coroner (lead, male, 30-60)
--- Hugh Morgan (supporting, male, 25-45)
- Average hourly rate: $16
- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia
- Learn more about the short film here

