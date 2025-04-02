Movies and TV shows casting in Columbus, Georgia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Columbus, Georgia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- John (lead, male, 18-30)
--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)
--- Mark (day player, male, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia
- Learn more about the short film here

'Office Series'

- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Kai (day player, male, 35-45)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)
--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)
- Average hourly rate: $13
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the scripted show here

'A Fading Passion'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Blaire (lead, female, 18-30)
--- Ashton (supporting, male, 18-30)
--- Cooper (supporting, male, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the short film here

'Ryan and Alyssa'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Olivia (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Tina (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Cooper (supporting, male, 20-30)
- Average hourly rate: $22
- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia
- Learn more about the feature film here

